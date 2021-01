KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday they are making progress on outfitting all its officers with body cameras.

KPD said it has now begun its second phase of deploying body-worn cameras along with upgrading in-car camera systems.

We’re told upgrades to around eight cruisers are completed every day. KPD said officers receive training after those upgrades are made so they can operate both the car system and the body cameras.