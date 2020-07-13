Knoxville Police: Body of homeless man found in box truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was found dead in the truck where he lived over the weekend according to Knoxville Police.

Late Saturday night, into Sunday morning, the police were called to the James White Parkway Bridge. When they reached the scene under the bridge, police found a homeless man dead in the front compartment of the box truck he lived in.

Police say the man had likely been dead for several days.

There were no signs of foul play, and the body was taken to the regional forensic center for examination.

The Knoxville Police Department said a rumor on social media that they responded to the scene after discovering a “sex trafficking truck” was false.

LATEST STORIES: