KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is restarting its child safety seat checkpoint this weekend.

During the checkpoint, child car seats will be checked by a certified car seat technician, to make sure everything is buckled and strapped in correctly to keep your little one’s safe.

You are asked to wear masks and limit the number of people in your vehicle this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to kick back off at 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday, at 917 East 5th Avenue.

Officers say they’ll be practicing social distancing and ask everyone else to as well.

