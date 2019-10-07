Knoxville Police charge 3 after finding ‘mummified’ body

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police discovered Sunday the body of a man wrapped in a tarp “in a mummified state.”

The man’s body, which may have been dead for weeks, was found in a shed on property in the 2300 block of Greenfield Lane, according to a news release.

Tommy Rose, 62, Deborah Gister, 41, and Christina McCormack, 48, were charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the news release said.

Identification of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be made as they become available, police said.

Tommy Wayne Rose and Christina Barbara McCormack (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

