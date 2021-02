KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was arrested Friday, Feb. 19, by Knoxville Police during a stop of several individuals who were “acting suspiciously” on W. Scott Avenue.

“After smelling the odor of marijuana and observing presumed marijuana in plain view, a search of one of the vehicles on scene revealed an AK-type pistol,” police said in a press release.

The firearm, narcotics and cash were confiscated. No identities or other details were released.