Knoxville Police Department recognizes its Officers of the Year a little different this time around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is doing things a bit differently due to COVID-19 as the department recognizes its officers of the year.

The honorees Special Crimes Unit Investigator Patty Tipton and West District Patrol Officer Ethan Grantham.

KPD usually hosts a recognition luncheon to honor its award winners, that had to be canceled this year and the winners were presented their awards Friday.

