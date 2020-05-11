Knoxville Police Department recognizes its Officers of the Year a little different this time around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is doing things a bit differently due to COVID-19 as the department recognizes its officers of the year.
The honorees Special Crimes Unit Investigator Patty Tipton and West District Patrol Officer Ethan Grantham.
KPD usually hosts a recognition luncheon to honor its award winners, that had to be canceled this year and the winners were presented their awards Friday.
