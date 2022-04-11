KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal car crash along Northshore Drive Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland said Monday that officers arrived to the single-car crash scene around 7 a.m. on South Northshore Drive at Lyons View Pike. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car had come to a rest just inside of Lakeshore Park, Erland said. Medical personnel who also responded to the scene pronounced the driver dead at the scene and the driver had been the only occupant of the vehicle.

Erland says KPD crash reconstruction investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages. The identity of the victim is being withheld until notifications can be made to the victim’s family.