KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday afternoon license plate reading technology reported a stolen license plate on Summit Hill Drive.

Knoxville Police Department located and stopped the vehicle near Cal Johnson Park. The license plate was reported stolen from a parked car at the Addison at Sutherland apartment complex.

56-year-old Ronald Robs and the passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, two handguns and various narcotics such as: heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and ecstasy were found inside the Volkswagen Beetle.

Robs has been charged with numerous drug and weapon charges including convicted felon in possession of a handgun.