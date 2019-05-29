BREAKING NEWS

Knoxville police find missing 78-year-old woman

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:32 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 04:32 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department says they have located a missing 78-year-old woman out of West Knoxville. 

KPD says Martha E. Hutchins, 78, was located around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She had last been seen at her West Knoxville apartment.

