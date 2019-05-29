Knoxville police find missing 78-year-old woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Martha E. Hutchins. (Photo courtesy of KPD ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department says they have located a missing 78-year-old woman out of West Knoxville.

KPD says Martha E. Hutchins, 78, was located around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She had last been seen at her West Knoxville apartment.