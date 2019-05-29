Knoxville police find missing 78-year-old woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Police Department says they have located a missing 78-year-old woman out of West Knoxville.
KPD says Martha E. Hutchins, 78, was located around 4 p.m. Wednesday. She had last been seen at her West Knoxville apartment.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Tubing business benefits from stretch...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Prescribed burn in Monroe County...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- How to find free summer meals for low-income families
- Changes coming to where veterans can see a doctor
- Zoo Knoxville celebrates gorillas' fourth birthday
- National Enquirer Live attraction denies insensitive handing of Princess Diana's death
- Knoxville police advise safety on greenways as weather warms up
- Knoxville man convicted of raping 10-year-old
- Lego convention returns to Knoxville in August
National News
-
- Mueller: Special counsel probe did not exonerate Trump
- Robert Mueller's brief remarks get wall-to-wall coverage
- APNewsBreak: Lawyer: Suspect told police site of girl's body
- 'The Profit' says the big flag stays even if he goes to jail
- Police struggle to solve gangland reporter's killing, others
- The Latest: Tornadoes reported in northeastern Texas
- Top Democrat says speaker's office scandal 'energizing people' across Tennessee