KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vehicle hit a power pole and knocked power out along Edgewood Avenue according to a spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department.

The crash happened along the 1700 block of Edgewood Ave around 7:30 Sunday night according to Knoxville Dispatch.

Officers with Knoxville Police and Knoxville Fire are on the scene, along with representatives with Knoxville Utilities Board.

This incident is under investigation.