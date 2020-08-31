Knoxville Police forcibly stop alleged sexual assault, arrest 55-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 55-year-old Knoxville man was charged with rape Sunday evening after both a witness and police tried to stop the alleged sexual assault, according to Knox County Jail records.

Arrested by Knoxville Police was a man identified as Parvin Dooler Harper, 55, of Major Avenue.

A witness told police he tried to stop the assault, but couldn’t and called 911. Officers who arrived on the scene in the 900 block of Knoxville College Drive said the assault was continuing and Harper had was forcibly taken into custody around 9:54 p.m.

In an interview with Violent Crimes Unit investigators, the victim said that she was approached by Harper, who then profanely threatened to sexually assault her and then assaulted her until police officers were able to arrest him, Knoxville Police said in a news release.

Harper was charged with rape and resisting arrest.

