KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department announced on Thursday that its agency had acquired a new DUI checkpoint trailer thanks to a grant from Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

The new checkpoint trailer won’t be utilized until some training takes place, according to KPD.

“Intoxicated drivers make the roads significantly more dangerous, and we have a responsibility as a department to be active in our enforcement efforts and public messaging about the real dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said in a release. “This trailer gives us another resource to amplify that message and our enforcement capabilities.”

KPD says its new trailer will be used for future DUI checkpoints and as a static display at events around the City of Knoxville to educate drivers about the dangers of driving while under the influence.

Before KPD uses the trailer to conduct DUI checkpoints, officials say two current DUI instructors will attend training regarding the legal requirements and best practices for executing checkpoints this fall.

Once the DUI checkpoint trailer is able to be rolled out, KPD will inform the public of the time, date and location of any checkpoints ahead of time—as required by law.

The purchase of the DUI checkpoint trailer was made at no expense to City of Knoxville taxpayers.