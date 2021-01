KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Green Magnet Academy is back open after a brief lockdown as the result of a shooting at nearby Vista Apartments.

Knoxville Police responded to the residential complex around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found one victim with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. There is no suspect in custody, but according to police, the suspect is not believed to be in the area.

The is a developing story, and we will provide an update as soon as more is made known.