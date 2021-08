KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police have released the identity of a person hit and killed while attempting to walk across Interstate 40 West, near Cedar Bluff Road.

Police say Ian Johnson, 21, of Knoxville was walking in the westbound lanes of the interstate around 2 a.m. when he was struck by a black SUV. The driver remained on the scene after the collision.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators are investigating the crash.