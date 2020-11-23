Knoxville police identify businesses cited for curfew violation, ‘vast majority’ in compliance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This past weekend, the Knoxville Police Department Inspections Unit conducted about 100 compliance checks on businesses throughout the City of Knoxville in reference to the Knoxville Board of Health’s mandated 11 p.m. curfew.

A total of 5 businesses were cited, according to Scott Erland, communications manager for the Knoxville Police Department.

There were no repeat violators and the Inspections Unit reported that all businesses that were cited were cooperative., Erland said.

The following businesses were cited:

Billiards and Brews – 8705 Unicorn Drive

Paul’s Oasis – 8021 Kingston Pike

Twisted Mike’s Taproom – 7125 Kingston Pike

Bebo’s Café – 1838 Cumberland Avenue

Scooter’s Place – 4101 Bruhin Road

Four of the citations were issued on Friday and one was issued on Saturday.

KPD credited educational efforts for the vast majority of businesses covered by the Board of Health curfew being compliant. None of the citations required police intervention, Erland said.