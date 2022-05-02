KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police investigators on Monday identified the two victims in a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night in the parking lot of a North Knoxville bar.

KPD says Kenneth Burgett, 46, of Knoxville, and Patrick Petty, 30, of Harrogate, Tenn. were shot and killed in a conflict believed to have involved two motorcycle clubs at the Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill off Tazewell Pike.

KPD also says a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were found on the scene suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; plus, a 30-year-old man arrived at the Claiborne Medical Center suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after reportedly fleeing from the scene.

No suspects have been arrested or charged and the investigation is continuing.

During the preliminary investigation, KPD said they believe a fight broke out in the parking lot of Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill and shots were fired. The shots resulted in the death of a member of the Outlaw Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, two outlaw motorcycle gangs.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.