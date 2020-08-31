Knoxville police identify victim, suspect in Inskip Drive stabbing; no charges filed at this time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department has identified the victim and suspect of an Inskip Drive stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

Knoxville Police say 24-year-old Markisha Allen died Aug. 10 from her stab wounds and have identified 21-year-old Jada McNair as the suspect.

Charges have not been filed against McNair and she is not in custody at this time, according to KPD.

“Violent Crimes Unit investigators expect to turn the investigative file over to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office by the end of the week. General Allen’s office will then make a determination regarding prosecution after reviewing the file.” KPD

Latest Stories