Knoxville police investigate shooting that left one dead, 2 injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: WATE

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person dead and 2 others injured at Holston Oak Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those men, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

The other two victims were identified as Jamus Woods and De'allante Twitty, both of Knoxville.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument that left all 3 shot.

Investigators are reviewing evidence recovered from the scene and following several leads to identify and locate the suspect.

The identity of the victim who died has not been released at this time.

Woods and Twitty were both transported to UT Medical Center. Twitty was originally at Fort Sanders for treatment of his wounds but was later transported to UT.