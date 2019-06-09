Knoxville police investigates shooting that left 1 injured at Sunnight Lounge
KNOXVILLE (WATE) - One person was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday morning, according to Knoxville police.
The shooting happened at Sunnight Lounge on Maryville Pike around 2:40 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.
Police are working to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call KPD's crime hotline at 865-215-7212.
The investigation is ongoing.
This isn't the first time WATE 6 On Your Side has reported a shooting happening at Sunnight Lounge. Back in 2017, the District Attorney's office shut Sunnight Lounge down under the nuisance law.
PREVIOUS STORY: South Knoxville nightclub closed as public nuisance after shootings, gang activity
In 2017, District Attorney General Charme Allen filed a petition. According to the petition, Sunnight Lounge has been the scene of repeated shootings and other violent altercations over the past four months. Since February, Allen says two people were shot while at the club. She also said police were called on two separate occasions to report shots fired at the club.
