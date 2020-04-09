Knoxville Police investigating death of toddler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department is investigating after the death of a toddler last week.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were dispatched to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Thursday, April 2, in reference to a child who was found unresponsive. The victim, a one and a half year-old male, was pronounced dead Friday, April 3.

The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. The circumstances of the child’s death are under investigation by the Special Crimes Unit. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is also conducting a parallel investigation.

No other information was given.