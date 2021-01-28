Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting after responding to church center parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Knoxville.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Western Heights Baptist Center around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. When they arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to perform CPR on the victim until he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers believe the shooting happened in the area of Shelbourne Road.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime and drug hotline at 865-215-7217.