KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in the 4700 block of Joe Lewis Road in parking lot Q of Montgomery Village according to Knoxville Police.

Saturday night, KPD responded to a report of a shooting in the area. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after 11:20 p.m. and found a man in a white car suffering from at least one gunshot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said multiple people were seen running from the scene. According to KPD, the responding officers set up a large perimeter around the area and attempted K-9 tracks, but no suspects were located.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation which remains in the early stages. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, going online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.