Knoxville Police investigating fatal shooting in Whittle Springs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Whittle Springs community.
According to KPD, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lyons Way and found David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating. No arrests have been made at this time.
