Knoxville Police investigating hit-and-run crash that left motorcyclist badly injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash from Saturday that left a motorcyclist badly injured.

KPD reports officers responded to James White Parkway near Summit Hill just after 1 a.m. The motorcycle, and an unknown second vehicle (described as a dark SUV) were traveling north on the Parkway when the SUV sideswiped the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle and was badly injured. The SUV did not stop after the collision.

A witness told officers they observed a large dark SUV sideswipe the motorcycle prior to fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477); tipsters can remain anonymous.