Knoxville Police investigating shooting after teen arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old arrived at a hospital early Wednesday with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Riverside Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving several reports of shots fired in the area.

While on scene, a 16-year-old male arrived at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. The victim was subsequently transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers were able to recover several shell casings from the parking lot where the alleged shooting occurred.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random in nature. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time.

The incident is under active investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.