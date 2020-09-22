Knoxville Police investigating shooting at Morningside Gardens apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after two people were hospitalized in a shooting at the Morningside Gardens apartments in East Knoxville.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 1837 Linden Ave. Officers arrived to find a female victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. A male victim was located in a nearby apartment.

Both victims were struck in the leg and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The injuries do not appear life-threatening, according to a KPD release.

“The initial information from the scene indicates that a large disturbance in the street led to an unknown suspect firing shots.” KPD press release

No suspects are in custody. The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

Knoxville is currently experiencing an uptick in violent crime, with six homicides being reported in the city since Sept. 10. In 2019 there were 16 homicides committed through September. There have been 28 so far this year.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

