Knoxville Police investigating shooting, home burglary on Hembree Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police officers are investigating after responding to reports of a shooting and residential burglary early Friday morning.

Knoxville Police responded to the area of Hembree Street and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue around 1:40 a.m. after a male victim reported that he had been shot. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers then went to the scene of a residential burglary in the 400 block of Hembree Street, where the shooting is believed to have occurred, around the same time. Residents stated two unknown males entered the home with guns and left before officers arrived.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

