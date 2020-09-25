Knoxville Police investigating shooting on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting at the Exxon at 2561 East Magnolia Ave.
The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
No other details have been given at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will update it with the latest information as it becomes available.
