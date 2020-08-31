Knoxville Police issue more than 300 citations in school zones during first week of class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 300 citations and two arrests were made in Knox County school zones last week as students returned to class.

The Knoxville Police Department said it will continue its enforcement efforts this week in an effort to remind drivers to slow down and be safe in schools zones.

