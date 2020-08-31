Knoxville Police issue more than 300 citations in school zones during first week of class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 300 citations and two arrests were made in Knox County school zones last week as students returned to class.
The Knoxville Police Department said it will continue its enforcement efforts this week in an effort to remind drivers to slow down and be safe in schools zones.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- Hawkins County mayor issues continuation of mask mandate through September 30
- Knoxville Greek Fest postponed
- Knoxville police identify victim, suspect in Inskip Drive stabbing; no charges filed at this time
- Tennessee reports 1,818 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on Monday