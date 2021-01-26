Knoxville Police issues latest round of citations to alcohol curfew violators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police issued five additional citations to bars over the weekend for violations of local health restrictions and the city’s 10 p.m. alcohol curfew.

KPD said three citations were issued on Friday, Jan. 21 to Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis, as well as It’s About Time Tavern on Maryville Pike.

Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis were also cited on Saturday, Jan. 22.

It was the first citation for It’s About Time Tavern.

Billiards and Brews now has a total of 17 citations and Paul’s Oasis has a total of 11. The City of Knoxville is asking for the suspension of beer licenses at each business for at least two months.

A Knoxville Beer Board online hearing for Paul’s Oasis is set for Feb. 2. The hearing for Billiards and Brews is set for Feb. 9, it will also be online.

Each bar could see a $3,000 fine for each citation, which would mean ten of thousands of dollars in penalties at each bar for the violations.