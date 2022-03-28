KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation of an arson-related death in January remains ongoing as new details were released.

Knoxville Police Department shared their Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the death of 47-year-old Donald DeShazo of Detroit, Mich., who was found dead inside of a home on January 21. The department said his death has been ruled a homicide and investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to destroy evidence.

DeShazo’s body was found after Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire. Two days before on January 19, KPD officers responded to a possible stabbing. The victim said she was previously with DeShazo.

She went to a house with DeShazo to reportedly buy marijuana. Originally she stayed in the car while DeShazo went inside and after a while she went in the house and was stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted said police.

She was able to escape the home, but due to her injuries and her not knowing the area she was not able to tell the officers where the stabbing occurred. She was then taken to UT Medical Center.

According to the release from KPD, “The first suspect was described as a dark-skinned Black male with a medium build and approximately 5’10” to 6’0” tall. The second suspect was described as a Black male with a lighter skin tone, heavier build and shorter than 5’10”. Neither suspect has been identified.”

Investigators also learned that DeShazo had been involved with drug trafficking.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have observed anything around 2418 Wilson Avenue from 4-7 p.m. on January 19 and from 7-8:45 p.m. on January 21 to come forward. Anyone with information can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 24/7 by phone at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org