Knoxville Police looking to identify assault suspect

Editor’s Note: The following story contains imagery and content some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police are working to find a suspect who assaulted a woman last month on University Avenue.
KPD says on June 15, just before 5 p.m., officers responded to an assault that occurred at Al’s Market located at 1006 University Ave.
When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman who suffered from severe pain in her hips, ribs, and head with visible abrasions on her shoulder and knee.
A male suspect was observed in surveillance video violently pushing the woman to the ground during a verbal dispute and left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
The suspect was wearing a white tank top and jeans and was described as a black male with medium-length dreads.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Knoxville Police Department Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
