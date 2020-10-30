Knoxville Police: Man facing drug, gun charges following chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing drug and gun charges after Knoxville Police say they observed an illegal drug purchase early Friday morning.

KPD officers say they observed several individuals surrounding a black Nissan Altima around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near McConnell Street and Lee Williams Drive. As the officers approached the vehicle, the unidentified males walked away and the suspect vehicle drove off.

A traffic stop was initiated but the suspect fled and crashed at the intersection of Bertrand Street and McCalla Avenue. The suspect, Travis Jackson, 36, then fled on foot before being detained.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found crack cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone pills and a handgun.

Jackson was taken into custody and has since been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

