Knoxville Police: Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is in critical condition at UT Medical Center following a stabbing at a convenience store.

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded to the Weigel’s located at 411 E. Summit Hill Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, Clifton Hall, 32, tried to start a fight in front of the business and was stabbed by an unknown Black male who fled the scene.

Hall was rushed to UT Medical Center and remains in cricital condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Knoxville Police are still searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or those involved is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.