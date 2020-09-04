Knoxville Police: Man sends lewd photos to city officials, state leaders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after sending several lewd photos to city government officials and state leaders.
Johney Aazad is accused of sending detectives, several City Council members, senators and lawyers a picture of he and his estranged wife engaging in a sexual act.
Upon investigation, Knoxville Police learned she was not aware the photos existed or were distributed.
Aazad is charged with felony disseminating unlawful photographs.
