KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police department is searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a security guard after stealing from Kroger.

The incident happened at the Kroger on Chapman Highway.

Police say that when the suspect was confronted by a security guard, he assaulted him.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man in this picture is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7137. You can remain anonymous.