KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More City of Knoxville first responder personnel continue to move offices and operations into the new Public Safety Complex in North Knoxville.

The latest group of workers includes a select number of Knoxville Police Department employees such as East District Command and some Investigations Bureau personnel. KPD said in a social media post over the weekend that its move is expected to be completed in waves over the next several weeks.

A city blog post on the project states that KPD is the largest group of employees moving into the Public Safety Complex while also maintaining its 24-7 operations.

KPD also notes that the new Public Safety Complex at the site of the old St. Mary’s Hospital is not yet open to the public.

Records, City Court and other publicly available resources should continue to be accessed at the old KPD headquarters on Howard Baker Jr. Avenue.

Knoxville Fire personnel began moving into the Public Safety Complex starting back in January. The city expects the 200,000-square-foot building to be fully occupied by late spring.

The complex at the former site of St. Mary’s Hospital near Fulton High School will house the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, E911 backup system, Pension System offices and City Court operations.