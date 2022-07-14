KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police say one of their officers was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the second officer arrested on that charge reported in just hours on Thursday.

Officer John Morris was arrested by Pigeon Forge Police Department. Morris was stopped for speeding while off-duty and in a personal vehicle, said a spokesman for Knoxville Police. Morris was accompanied by another off-duty KPD officer who was not arrested and was allowed to leave the scene.

The announcement of this arrest came on the heels of another arrest shared by KPD. Officer Adam Parnell was also arrested by Jefferson City Police on a DUI charge. Both officers have had their patrol duties suspended and are on administrative duty, Noel said.

“Quite frankly, I am furious and at a loss for words. The alleged actions of these officers run in complete opposition to our mission and values as a department,” said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel. “Effective immediately, we are suspending the police powers for both officers and they will be reassigned from the Patrol Division to an administrative assignment as we continue to gather information. We will work swiftly to comprehensively and definitively handle this matter.”

Morris has been with KPD since March 2021 and is assigned to the Patrol division. Internal affairs will conduct an internal investigation pending the outcome of criminal proceedings, the department said.