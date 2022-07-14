Knoxville Police Officer Adam Parnell shown in a mugshot photo following his arrest in Jefferson City on a charge of driving under the influence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Thursday in Jefferson County, a police department spokesperson said.

Officer Adam Parnell, 36, was arrested by the Jefferson City Police Department while off-duty in his personal vehicle following a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. The Knoxville Police Department Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

“Police officers take sworn oaths to uphold the laws and, by virtue of that, they should be held accountable to the highest possible standard,” Knoxville Chief of Police Paul Noel said in a statement. “The alleged actions of Officer Parnell fall well short of that standard and the expectations that I have for KPD officers. We are continuing to gather information and will take the appropriate course of action to address this situation as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Parnell has worked with the Knoxville Police Department since 2008 and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division.