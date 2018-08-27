Knoxville police officer, former Vol indicted for reckless driving, evading arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raiques Crump (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville police officer and former Tennessee football player was indicted Wednesday by a Knox County grand jury on charges of evading arrest, speeding and reckless driving after the Tennessee Highway Patrol said he led troopers on a chase at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Raiques Lapree Crump is accused of fleeing a state trooper on May 31 after the trooper tried to pull him over. During the chase, Crump drove as fast as 110 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

The Knoxville Police Department says Crump has been on administrative leave with pay since last Friday, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Crump, 26, is originally from Adamsville, Ala. He spent four years from 2010 to 2013 as a backup linebacker for the Vols, where he appeared in 41 games, mostly on special teams.

Crump graduated from the Knoxville Police Academy in July 2014.