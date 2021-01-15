Knoxville police officer hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A member of the Knoxville Police Department is recovering in the hospital after a crash late Thursday.

A KPD officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-275 S near Woodland Ave around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The involved officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred, according to a release.

The officer was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and remained hospitalized overnight.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

