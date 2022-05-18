KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday that a patrol officer had been placed on administrative leave after a domestic incident at his home.

KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland stated in an email news release that Officer Charles Roach, who has been with KPD since 2014, was placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended after KCSO deputies responded to “a domestic matter” at Roach’s home.

The officer had been off-duty at the time of his arrest by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Roach was arrested on a misdemeanor charge stemming from the incident. Prior to his arrest, Roach had been assigned to KPD’s Patrol Unit.

KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an investigation pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. No further information, such as the circumstances leading to Roach’s arrest and misdemeanor charge, was made available.

According to the city’s website, the Internal Affairs Unit is responsible for the investigation of allegations of misconduct by members of the KPD, and under certain circumstances, other employees of the City of Knoxville. The Internal Affairs Unit also tracks complaints made to KPD to allow for research on the various types of allegations that are made.

Erland says the KPD has no further comment at this time.