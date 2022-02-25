KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday its Internal Affairs Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit had opened investigations concerning a police officer’s actions during a pursuit that led to a crash in late January.

In a news release shared by KPD, on Monday, Jan. 31, KPD officer identified as Joseph Roberts was involved in a vehicular pursuit that ended in a crash on Old Broadway at Broadway. KPD says upon being made aware of the totality of Roberts’ actions, he was immediately placed on administrative leave and his police powers were suspended. Shortly after, the internal affairs investigation was opened to look into any potential violations of KPD policy and procedure, which is ongoing.

KPD also said additionally, its Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Ryan Morrow was requested to open a separate investigation to determine if any criminal actions occurred. The findings of that ongoing investigation will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for further review upon completion.

