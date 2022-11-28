KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon.

An officer was responding to a call just after 2 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred at the intersection of North Peters Road and Market Place Boulevard.

A department spokesperson said that based on evidence including witness and driver statements, a truck pulled in front of her at the Market Place Boulevard intersection.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a minor injury. The other driver did not report any injuries at the scene.