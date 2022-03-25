KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police officer will not face prosecution after crashing into a car and killing the driver while responding to a burglary last year, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. Sean McDermott, assistant district attorney general and public information officer, confirmed the update Friday.

The officer, who was identified as Cody Klingmann suffered minor injuries and was placed on administrative leave at the time. Klingmann was responding around 3 p.m. Aug. 13 to an in-progress burglary at a business in the 4800 block of Kingston Pike. He was traveling eastbound when a passenger vehicle pulled onto the busy roadway in front of him near Cheshire Drive.

The driver of the 2015 Honda Accord, Mauricio Luna, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officer Klingmann was taken to an area hospital for a toxicology screening, per department policy.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the events of the fatal crash and submitted the case to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. The Knoxville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting an administrative review to see if there were any violations of department policy or procedure.

KPD said in August that Klingmann has been with its agency since April 2020. He has been reassigned from his patrol duties pending the conclusion of the internal investigation.

“All KPD officers receive extensive instruction on Tennessee state law and department policies, both as part of the recruit academy and yearly in-service training,” a Knoxville Police spokesperson said. “Additionally, officers receive 116 hours of driving training in the recruit academy and at least two hours during yearly in-service.”

The internal investigation is still ongoing.