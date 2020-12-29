Knoxville Police officers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police across the city are responding to a stick-em-up call of a different sort.
The Knoxville Police Department began offering its officers the COVID-19 vaccine today. Photos released show the first officers to receive it.
The first round of injections are being administered by the Knox County Health Department.
