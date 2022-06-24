KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police officers will no longer be able to work extra jobs at five downtown bars as part of some changes made to the department by new Chief of Police Paul Noel.

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said officers are no longer authorized to work extra jobs at bars, impacting five area businesses where officers were previously authorized to work: Carleo’s Lounge & Night Club, Southbound and Wagon Wheel in the Old City, the Embassy Suites Rooftop Bar on Gay Street and Uptown Bar & Grill on Cumberland Avenue.

City policy gives the Chief of Police the authority to restrict officers from working extra jobs for any employer or business. Before the new change under Chief Noel, officers were previously only permitted to work outside of the premises of establishments whose primary revenue is the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption.

Chief Noel made the decision to no longer allow officers to work secondary employment jobs at bars because it has long been recognized as contrary to the best practices of modern policing and has the potential to place our department and officers in conflicting positions between those establishments and the residents we serve. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland

Other changes include KPD command staff will wear their uniforms every day. The department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Accreditation Unit will now both report directly to Assistant Chief Mark Fortner. He led the department temporarily following former Chief Eve Thomas’s retirement.

Noel also announced plans for a vehicle collision review board. Noel said this board will review every collision involving a police vehicle to see if any adjustments need to be made to KPD policy or training.