KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville Police Officer and his family are thanking a local diving company after they were able to retrieve his military memorial bracelet in honor of his brother from the bottom of Norris Lake on Memorial Day.

“Need-a-Diver” is a business started by two people who live in Claiborne County, recovering items for people out of our East Tennessee lakes and rivers. They’ve recovered items like cell phones, watches, and sunglasses, but one recent dive meant a little more than others.

Memorial Day was a busy day for Jason Hopkins, one of the two members of Need-a-Diver.

He had completed several dives that day and was exhausted. However, there was one last call he had to make. Little did he know, it would be one of the most memorable dives he’s made yet.

“We had gotten all of our tanks filled and actually got to the point where we were running low on air,” Hopkins said. He said he was just about done for the day when he got one last call at Norris Lake.

“The gentleman said his friend had dropped a military memorial bracelet into the water.”

The bracelet belonged to Knoxville Police Officer Matt Lawson.

“It’s a military memorial bracelet and it belonged to his brother who passed away in 2019,” Hopkins said. “Staff Sergeant Lawson had done, I believe, six tours overseas.”

Hopkins said he was determined to get the bracelet back to Officer Lawson.

“I think it was about six minutes from the time I jumped in the water to the time I got back out of the water that I had that tightly gripped in my hand.”

“Everyone was just in tears,” Hopkins said. “[everyone] was clapping, so excited. I turned to my right to look at Officer Lawson and there he was with tears in his eyes.”

It was a service Hopkins was happy to help with for an officer who serves our community, who’s remembering his brother who served our country.

“What a huge honor for me to receive that call and for them to have faith in me to be able to go out and get that back on to officer Lawson’s arm,” Hopkins said.

There is a fee for their dives, but Hopkins says this dive was at no cost.

This is not Hopkin’s full-time job. He dives as a hobby. His day job is as a full-time funeral director with Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate.

Hopkins said, “I’ve been a certified diver since 2008.”

It’s a service many wouldn’t think of until they need it.

“We got to thinking, well I wonder if we could help some folks out by, if they drop something, go out and retrieve those items for them,” said Hopkins.

“I have gotten calls and have recovered engagement rings, wedding rings watches, cell phones, purses, wallets, you name it.”