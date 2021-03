KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One male suspect is in custody after police responded to a report of shots fired.

Knoxville Police said Friday its officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 7100 block of Cheshire Drive.

Negotiators had also responded to the scene to try and make contact with the male suspect and police said there were no known gunshot victims.

This is a developing story.

