Knoxville Police outlines actions being taken to address violent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Police Department says they’re taking action to address what they’re calling a surge of violent crime. These actions are backed by Mayor Indya Kincannon and Chief of Police Eve Thomas.

Below is the list of actions KPD will be implementing/taking:

• Examining alternate work schedules for all sworn officers in order to maximize the number of available officers and the KPD’s ability to respond to serious criminal matters and violent incidents.

• Similar to the Pandemic Response Plan or Severe Weather Plan, the KPD is considering eliminating the response of officers to non-emergency or non-injury crashes that are not blocking the roadway. That adjustment would free up officers to respond to calls that require immediate police presence or intervention.

• On Tuesday, the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Executive Board took emergency action and voted to double the maximum reward offering from $1,000 to $2,000 for tipsters who provide credible information in relation to the shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in Lonsdale Homes. Additionally, residents have the ability to contribute additional funds to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers to increase the reward in that specific case or any other unsolved case.

Tips can be submitted to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 24/7 by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Those submitting information will remain completely anonymous throughout the entire process.